Tanzania: Extended Justice - Now Magistrates to Hear Murder Cases

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, has temporarily conferred the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam with a status of High Court to determine murder cases, in a special dispensation expected to end next month.

The move has been made in consultation with the Chief Justice and Attorney General (AG) as per section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) - under which some principal resident magistrates could be, and have been, given what is called in law as 'extended jurisdiction' to hear such cases.

These magistrates will now hear the murder cases in much the same way as by normal judges of the High Court in the ongoing special sessions countrywide; it's all part of current efforts and Judiciary's strategy to ensure time delivery of justice to the parties involved in the cases concerned.

Under this arrangement, the four magistrates who have been conferred with such jurisdiction would hear and determine about 20 murder cases as from pre-taking to full hearing stages. Extended Jurisdiction, as it's called, is power given to a resident magistrate to hear matters that would otherwise fall under the original jurisdiction of the High Court.

Accordingly, appeal from a decision of the magistrate with extended jurisdiction is lodged in the Court of Appeal. Section 173 (1) reads: "The Minister may after consultation with Chief Justice and Attorney General invest any resident magistrate with power to try any category of offences which, would ordinarily be tried by the High Court and may specify the area within which he may exercise such extended powers.

"(He) may invest any such magistrate with power to try any, specified case or cases of such offences and such magistrate shall, by virtue of the order, have the power, in respect of the offences specified in the order to impose any sentence which could lawfully be imposed by the High Court.

Sub-section (3) states, "For the purposes of any appeal from or revision of his decision in the exercise "of such jurisdiction, such the resident magistrate shall be deemed to be a judge of the High Court, and the court presided over by him while exercising such jurisdiction shall be deemed to be the High Court."