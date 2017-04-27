Nigeria: 57,000 Farmers Receive SMS On 2017 Fertilizer Distribution - Lalong

Jos — Governor Simon Bako Lalong has said 57,000 farmer in Plateau State have so far received text messages on where and how to receive their 2017 fertilizers after payment under the special Fertilizer Intervention Scheme, a new arrangement to make fertilizer easily accessible to farmers.

Lalong said at the flag-off of sales of fertilizers for the 2017 farming season at College of Agriculture Garkawa, that the scheme expected each state of the federation to blend a specified quantity of assorted fertilizers for its citizens, adding that Plateau State had received approval to blend 20,000 metric tonnes for distribution this farming season.

He pleaded with farmers who were unable to register, adding that due to paucity of funds, government was constrained to provide fertilizers for only farmers who had registered so far.