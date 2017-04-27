Nigeria: Kaduna Assembly Passes Law to Establish Peace Commission

Kaduna — The Kaduna State House of Assembly yesterday passed into law a bill to provide for the establishment of the State Peace Commission.

The functions of the Commission shall be to engage in conflict monitoring and mitigation activities, including organizing regular joint interactive meetings in communities, designing and implementing peace advocacy programmes in the mass media as well as carrying out peace advocacy work in schools and public places, including worship centres.

The executive bill indicates further that the Commission would partner with other local and international organizations and agencies involved in peace mediation and conflict resolution work in carrying out its functions.

Other functions of the Commission include to engage in the training of key stakeholders in mediation and conflict sensitive development through workshops, retreats, dialogue and seminars; promote mutual understanding and respect between farmers, herders and pastoralists through sensitization and regular joint interactive meetings with community leaders to settle disputes and resolve common problems; assist government in the formulation of policies and measures promoting general security, social stability and compliance with the rule of law.