Tanzania: Madina Seeks to Bounce Back After Setback in South Africa

South Africa's lady golfer has vowed to bounce back after a luckless run in the just ended Sanlam South African Amateur Golf Championship. Madina said after her arrival in Dar es Salaam that she would work seriously on some mistakes that dented her chance to win the South African event.

The three-day 54 tournament, climaxed on Tuesday at Wanderers Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Being a lonely local golfer at the event, the Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) golfer, Madina failed to live up her expectation over top African ladies after finishing 35th in Division A category.

There were 62 African ladies vying for the event's titles. She admitted that her performance was not as good as she expected. She told the 'Daily News' that competition was tough, but a thrilling one.

She believes she could do much better than what she achieved. Madina said: "I'm happy to be back home safely after an international tournament. I stayed long without playing outside the country, but now doors are open for more events," she added.

She added that competing against top Africa golfers helped her gain the much needed experience and exposure. "The only brilliant score was in a second round where I penned 76 strokes.

I could have done in the first and third rounds whose scores were 81 and 82 strokes. I walked away with aggregate 239 strokes," she said.

Madina, however, admitted that putting let her down during the first and the third rounds or else she could snatch one of the top positions. South Africa's top ranked Kajal Mistry held her nerve to claim the Championship.

The 16-year-old from Randpark Golf Club lived up to her top billing as a future world beater when she opened up a five shot lead on the field in the second round, but Mistry had to clamp down on the nerves over the closing stretch to seal a one shot triumph with the biggest achievement of her short career signed for a two over 74 for a one shot triumph on four-under-par 212 (69,69, 74).

Symone Henriques closed with a two-underpar 70 to take second with aggregate 213 (74,69,70) and Woo-Ju Son all South Africans finished in third on one under after returning an even-par 72 to aggregate 215 (69,74,72).