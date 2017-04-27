Photo: Emmanuel Ainebyoona /Daily Monitor

A ambassador for women and girls demonstrates to students on how to make re-usable sanitary pads (file photo).

Government is concerned and will "look into" NGOs spearheading the distribution of free sanitary pads to school children without involving the ministry of Education and Sports, First Lady Janet Museveni has warned.

Ms Museveni, who is also the education minister, expressed her reservations while responding to suggestions by the parliamentary committee on Education on the need to regulate distribution of the free sanitary pads. The committee members led by chairperson, Connie Nakayenze Galiwango (Mbale Woman MP) said there is need for the ministry to regulate the distribution of sanitary pads to school children.

"NGOs that are dealing with the sanitary pads for instance, I don't know of NGOs that are doing that in connection with us as an institution. There is a way NGOs sometimes deal with schools directly without us [ministry] knowing.

And yes, we are concerned about NGOs that will pick up an activity like providing sanitary pads. We'd really like to even establish whether those sanitary pads are appropriate for the children or whether they are not. But I don't think that they are many if they are there and this is a new area that people are beginning to participate in in the country. So we'll look into it", Ms Museveni said.

The Education Committee members including Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West MP), Moses Kasibante (Rubaga North) and Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West) demanded an explanation from the Education minister why the provision of free sanitary pads to girls remains unfunded in the 2017/2018 budget.

Ssewanyana asked the minister to state government's position on the free sanitary pad distribution, saying it has generated a lot of public anxiety. Kasibante appealed to the Education ministry not to discourage those involved in free sanitary pads distribution, since government has failed to honour its pledge.

"One of the reasons why these girls drop out of school specifically, is because a poor Ugandan cannot attend to the issue of sanitary pads. The mother of this nation, First Lady, you are aware just like I am that because of poverty we had to go for Universal Primary Education... today you are giving an equivalent of Shs 3,000 per student [under UPE]. Actually the [cost] of sanitary pad is higher than that", said Kasibante.

In her response, the first lady noted that although she is aware of the importance of the sanitary pads to the girl child, many areas in the education sector remain unfunded because of budgetary constraints.

Jailed Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi attacked the first lady in numerous social media postings for failing to advise her husband, President Yoweri Museveni to fulfill his campaign pledge on provision of sanitary pads to schoolgirls. While on the campaign trail in Arua ahead of the 2016 general elections, President Museveni pledged to provide sanitary pads to school children once reelected back in office. Government has since declared that it doesn't have enough money to buy the sanitary towels.

Nyanzi thus kick-started a campaign under the theme "Pads-For-Girl-Child Uganda" to fundraise money to buy pads and distribute them to schools. The campaign attracted support from several people including women rights activists and NGOs.