Prince, Rodreck Mutuma, finally opened his account for Highlanders yesterday when he scored what proved to be the winning goal in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Dulivhadzimo yesterday.

Bosso burst Tsholotsho's bubble at home as they handed their hosts the first defeat this season.

Speedy forward Prince Dube, who was the outstanding player since the season opened, thrust Bosso into the lead with a powerful shot in the 49th minute.

Mutuma sealed Tsholotsho's fate three minutes later when his powerful drive found its target.

Tsholotsho replied through Lucky Nyathi but the damage has already been done. Highlanders coach Erol Akabay was mobbed by the team's supporters at the end of the match.

"It's okay we have managed to collect three points, but my boys wasted a lot of chances, we could have sealed the match in the first half.

"However, we played good football and we need to keep up the momentum.

"Our hosts gave us a good fight," said the Dutchman.

Mutuma said he was happy to be back among the goals scorers again.

Tsholotsho coach, Farai Tawachera, said his team played with the right spirit even in a losing cause.

"Considering that we are coming from another tough game against CAPS United, I think we played our hearts out and matched our opponents man-for-man," he said.

"This was anyone's game and unfortunately Highlanders won.

"We will stick to our type of play when we face Shabanie on Sunday. I am confident that we will get good results."

He also saluted the Beitbridge residents for supporting the team.

Tsholotsho . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 1Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 2