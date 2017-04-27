26 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Buffalo City Ex-Mayor in Court On Fraud Charges

A former Buffalo City metro mayor, four senior municipal employees and a local lawyer have appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on fraud charge, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

Former mayor Zukiswa Ncitha and Ncumisa Sidukwana, a head of department, handed themselves over to the Hawks on Monday and appeared in court with their four co-accused on the same day, spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said.

The four are former Speaker Luleka Ethel Simon Ndzele, attorney Matthew Moodley, and the municipality's financial officer and supply chain manager - Visvanathan Vincent Pillay and Thembelani Prideaux Sali. They were earlier arrested in March and released on bail of R2 500 each.

Requisition process

They allegedly colluded with a company that invoiced the municipality for unauthorised services and which was paid without proper procedures having been followed.

The Daily Dispatch reported in March that the matter allegedly turned on the hiring of Moodley and the requisition process related to this.

Moodley's payment was allegedly backdated to before he started his work for the municipality.

The court granted Ncitha and Sidukwana R2 500 bail each. Their next court appearance would be on June 7.

The ANC removed Ncitha from her post in June 2015 and sent her to Parliament two weeks later.

News24

South Africa

