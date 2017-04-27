27 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chidzambwa Relieved

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dennis Kagonye

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa was a relieved man after his team picked maximum points at home at the expense of a battling Shabanie at Nyamhunga yesterday. The Kariba side raced into an early lead when Raphael Manuvire found the target three minutes into the game with big striker Francesco Zekumbarwira doubling the lead in the first half. The big forward, though, was guilty of missing a glorious opportunity in the 47th minute that could have killed the game as a contest. But Chidzambwa was still happy with the victory after a disappointing defeat by Highlanders in their previous assignment.

"I feel very relieved to win this game. But this is a match we should have won by a bigger margin if we had applied ourselves fully.

"The boys were casual in their approach and we need our attitude towards games," said Chidzambwa.

New Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi was disappointed after his second defeat in charge of the Chinda Boys.

"I think we went into a slumber in the opening 15 minutes and we were duly punished. Probably it had to do with fatigue because these guys arrived here in Kariba late at night. But the good thing is the team is beginning to understand my philosophy. Sooner or later I am sure we will be performing well," said Chiragwi.

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 2Shabanie Mine . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Zimbabwe

Govt Speaks On South African Police Minister Mbalula Utterances

Government yesterday urged South Africa to follow diplomatic channels if there were issues that need attention, saying… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.