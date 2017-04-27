ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa was a relieved man after his team picked maximum points at home at the expense of a battling Shabanie at Nyamhunga yesterday. The Kariba side raced into an early lead when Raphael Manuvire found the target three minutes into the game with big striker Francesco Zekumbarwira doubling the lead in the first half. The big forward, though, was guilty of missing a glorious opportunity in the 47th minute that could have killed the game as a contest. But Chidzambwa was still happy with the victory after a disappointing defeat by Highlanders in their previous assignment.

"I feel very relieved to win this game. But this is a match we should have won by a bigger margin if we had applied ourselves fully.

"The boys were casual in their approach and we need our attitude towards games," said Chidzambwa.

New Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi was disappointed after his second defeat in charge of the Chinda Boys.

"I think we went into a slumber in the opening 15 minutes and we were duly punished. Probably it had to do with fatigue because these guys arrived here in Kariba late at night. But the good thing is the team is beginning to understand my philosophy. Sooner or later I am sure we will be performing well," said Chiragwi.

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 2Shabanie Mine . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1