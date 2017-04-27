Ethiopian Airlines has taken its former chief customer service agent to the Harare Civil Court for allegedly defrauding it of $1 500.

Penelope Machaka appeared before Harare Civil Court magistrate Ms Sharon Chipanga.

It is alleged that on September 2, 2015, Machaka received $10 234 as the day's takings from a ticketing agent.

Machaka was authorised by the company to deduct $5 746 from the amount, leaving a balance of $4 487 which was to be banked.

Instead of banking the whole balance, she deposited $2 988 into the company account, the court heard.

To cover up the shortfall of $1 500, Machaka lied to Ethiopian Airlines that an air ticket worth that amount had been issued. She used the money and failed to reimburse the company on demand.