Nigeria: Reps Probe NIA Over N15 Billion

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated its committee on national intelligence and public safety to investigate the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) over the N15 billion recently recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Osborne Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The resolution followed a motion by Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole (APC, Ondo), who said there was a need for thorough investigation of the matter to ascertain the source of the money and claims of its ownership.

He said although the presidency has constituted a panel to probe the matter, it would be good for the legislature to conduct its own probe for Nigerians to know what transpired.

"I have confidence in the credibility of both the president and the vice president, but the other day, the NIA said the NSA was aware of the money, while the Attorney General of the Federation also has some issues. Thus, I believe the House should do its own probe on the matter to ascertain the true situation of things," he said.

The chairman of the national intelligence and public safety committee, Aminu Sani Jaji (APC, Zamfara) said his panel had engaged various security agencies on such funds and that they were already on a similar matter.