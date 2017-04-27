Zimbabwe: Understanding Excessive Sleep Disorder

column

Dr Sacrifice Chirisa Mental Health Matters Scientists do understand sleep critical functions, and the reasons we need it for optimal health and well- being.

One of the vital roles of sleep is to help us solidify and consolidate memories. Healthy sleep is critical for everyone, since we all need to retain information and learn skills to thrive in life.

While adults need 7-9 hours of sleep per night, one-year-olds need roughly 11 to 14 hours, school age children between 9 and 11, and teenagers between eight and 10. During these critical periods of growth and learning, younger people need a heavy dose of slumber for optimal development and alert- ness.

I will discuss an excessive sleep disorder called Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder characterised by excessive sleepiness, sleep paralysis, hallucinations, and in some cases episodes of cataplexy which is partial or total loss of muscle control, often triggered by a strong emotion such as laughter.

Narcolepsy occurs equally in men and women and is thought to affect roughly 1 in 2,000 people. The symptoms appear in childhood or adolescence, but many people have symptoms of narcolepsy for years before getting a proper diagnosis.

The main symptoms of narcolepsy are:

- Very sleepy during the day and may involuntarily fall asleep during normal activities.

- Cataplexy is muscle paralysis during REM sleep occurring during waking hours. It causes sudden loss of muscle tone that leads to a slack jaw, or weakness of the arms, legs, or trunk.

- Dream like hallucinations and paralysis as they are falling asleep or waking up, as well as disrupted nighttime sleep and vivid night- mares.

Narcolepsy is caused by the loss of a chemical in the brain called hypocretin. Hypocretin acts on the alerting systems in the brain, keeping us awake and regulating sleep wake cycles. In narcolepsy, the cluster of cells that produce hypocretin located in a region called the hypothalamus is damaged or completely destroyed. Without hypocretin, the person has trouble staying awake. Currently, there is no cure for narcolepsy, but medications and behavioral treatments can improve symptoms for people so they can lead normal, productive lives.

If you are experiencing extreme sleepiness, you should talk to your doctor about the duration and intensity of your symptoms, they will in turn refer you to a psychiatrist

Diagnosis is by means of a physical exam, taking of medical history and psychiatric history as well as conducting sleep studies. Getting a diagnosis of narcolepsy and managing the symptoms can be overwhelming and the disorder is not well understood by the general public.

The most effective treatment is often a combination of medications and behavioral changes. It helps to learn best practices and access support through others who have the disorder.

DISCLAIMER: This column contains information about mental health related issues. However, the information is not advice, and should not be treated as such. The writer accepts no responsibility for misuse and misrepresentation caused by the use or misunderstanding of this article. No warranties or assurances are made in relation to the safety and content of this article and attachments. Sender accepts no liability for any damage caused by or contained in any attachments. No liability is accepted for any consequences arising from this article.

Dr S.M. Chirisa is a passionate mental health specialist who holds an undergraduate medical degree and postgraduate Master's degree in psychiatry, both from the University of Zimbabwe. He is currently working as a Senior Registrar in the Department of Psychiatry at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and is also the current national treasurer of the Zimbabwe Medical association (ZiMA).