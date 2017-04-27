Parliament has passed a motion seeking to declare a state of emergency in the country over the hunger. Last evening, the legislators voted in favour of a motion moved by Kumi woman MP Monica Amoding, stating that government has failed to handle the situation and people are suffering from hunger.

"This [relief] food has trickled in and has been very insufficient in the few districts that the ministry has attempted to reach out. As I stand before you and as I have narrated this chronology of details, the few affected districts that have so far received food have also been very little between 100 bags to 600 bags of posho or 200. Which is so insignificant. Madam Speaker and honourable members in spite the fact that some areas have received rain as we talk right now, it will take most of these vulnerable districts [time to harvest]", she said.

At least 10 million Ugandans face food insecurity according to the January 2017 National Food Security Assessment Report. In areas of Teso and Karamoja, residents and leaders are appealing for help as they resort to eating wild plants. In November last year government announced that 1.3 million Ugandans were in need of food aid.

Amoding said government had pledged to feed the most affected districts between February and April 2017, but this has not happened as even the most affected districts have got meagre portions of food. She said declaring a state of emergency would mean more support for Ugandans affected by hunger.

Declaring a state of emergency is provided for under Article 110 of the 1995 Constitution. The article stipulates that a state of emergency can be declared when Uganda is threatened by war or external aggression, when the security or the economic life of the country is threatened by internal insurgency or natural disaster or which render necessary the taking of measures which are required for securing the public safety, the defence of Uganda and the maintenance of public order and supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga stated that the issue of hunger in Uganda has been on since August last year, and any further delay would mean the situation getting worse. She says now that parliament has done its part, it is expected that cabinet also plays its role to ensure people get food.

"If they don't want to [declare state of emergency] but for us we shall do . Hon Prime Minister, the rest is in your hands to either declare or not declare, but you have responsibility to support the people of this country to get food", said Kadaga.

Felix Okot Ogong, the Dokolo South MP says many Ugandans are starving and are at risk of death. He says parliament should propose the declaration of the emergency and leave it to cabinet and the president to decide.

"... to declare state of emergency because of the level of starvation - unprecedented level of starvation in this country and is unmatched. Madam Speaker, with this high level of starvation and hunger, as government, we have not provided enough funds to handle this situation. We have not put in place machinery to handle this situation. And therefore, Madam Speaker our constitution is very clear that it is the president to declare the state of emergency", said Ogong.

Relief and Disaster Preparedness minister Hillary Onek stated that more funds are needed to support the affected districts. Onek says in many cases, delivery of relief food was made, but another question could be whether the actual beneficiaries are actually getting the items.

He says the food crisis is hopefully going down by end of May, stating that government is delivering food continuously. He says government needs up to Shs 123 billion for the next one and a half months to feed Ugandans.

"The situation has changed because more people now want food. However, the coming of rains will see these numbers drop considerably by end of May when maturing crops have reached harvesting. In order for the Office of the Prime Minister to feed the population in need adequately for the next one and half months, we calculated according to the 1/4kg per person, we need additional Shs 123.7 billion", Onek said.

Ann Maria Nankabirwa, the Kyankwanzi Woman MP, also government Chief Whip however, said there is no need to declare a state of emergency since the situation is not yet as alarming as legislators were making it to be.

"To declare a state of emergency of a country is just too much. Declaring a state of emergency means that it is a situation of insecurity or a national danger... .So honourable members we can substitute the word state of emergency [with] word state of national disaster so that government can mobilise resources to address the hunger situation", she said.

Kaps Hassan Fungaroo, who moved to support the motion said there is a problem of giving refugees in West Nile food and money which makes the market price higher for locals to purchase food. He says people who are giving food should be encouraged. Fungaroo said that at this moment, even political parties should be allowed to give food.

The deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana advised the House against declaring a state of emergency saying government was managing the situation.