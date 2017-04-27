Kenya: 4 MPs, 10 MCAs Lose Bomet Jubilee Primaries

Photo: Mwangi Ndirangu/Nation

At least four sitting MPs and 10 members of the Bomet County Assembly lost in the just concluded Jubilee Party nominations in the county.

The losers include Senator Wilfred Lesan, Woman Representative Cecilia Ng'etich who vied for the Sotik parliamentary seat.

Other legislators who were floored are Bomet East MP Mr. Bernard Bett and his Konoin constituency counterpart Mr. Sammy Koech.

Prof Lesan lost to the Andrew Langat of the constituent college of Moi University in Bomet town while Mrs. Ng'etich lost to Mr. Dominic Koskei, the son of a one time Sotik MP Mr. Anthony Kimeto.

MP Koech lost to a new comer in politics Brigthon Yegon.

Dr. Laboso did not defend her Sotik parliamentary seat and instead vied for the Bomet gubernatorial seat in the primaries and beat her rivals - one time Konoin MP Dr. Julius Kones and the incumbent Bomet county deputy governor, Mr. Stephen Mutai.

Dr. Laboso will now face the incumbent governor Isaac Ruto on Jubilee party ticket come August 8th general election against the latter who will defending his seat on Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party ticket.

The two MPs who successfully retained their seats in the party nominations include Chepalungu MP Mr. Paul Bii and his Bomet Central constituency counterpart Mr. Ronald Tonui.

The 10 MCAs who lost their seats to new comers in politics during the party's preliminary are Messrs Robert Metet( Silibwet), Sammy Chelule (Merigi), Julius Korir (Kembu), Samuel Bor ( Chemaner), Everlyn Langat (Chesoen), Sammy Towet (Kimulot), David Rotich (Chamagel/Kaplong), John Ngetich (Kipsonoi), John Malel (Rongena) and Reuben Langat (Kongasis).

The former Singorwet ward MCA, Mrs Joyce Korir did not defend her seat and instead vied for the Bomet county woman representative in the party nominations and won the seat.

They were declared the winners at St. Bakhita Catholic Conference hall in Bomet town after the tallying of the votes by the county returning officer Rev. Abraham Koech.

All the losers among them Dr. Kones who were at the tallying centre conceded defeat and declared that they will support the winners to the hilt so as to deliver the seat in the impending general election.

And while in jubilation with the winners, the groups said, they will campaign as a team with the winners to ensure their success in the coming general election.

The winners will face it out with their opponents in the Chama Cha Mashinani party in the general election.