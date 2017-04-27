DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa wants a first win at home this afternoon to sway Doubting Thomases among the Glamour Boys supporters into his corner when they host How Mine at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Mutasa revealed this week he signed a three-year contract which is performance-based.

"It's good we won our last match away at Hwange and like any other coach I would love to continue on that winning path. It feels good winning, whether at home or away, but with football anything can happen," said Mutasa. DeMbare have not been freed from the curse of injuries as key players Denver Mukamba, Gift Saunyama and skipper Ocean Mushure are still out with knocks.

Mukamba and Mushure have been doing light training, but Saunyama looks likely to be out for a longer time.

"We need to have a consistent team but in football you meet these drawbacks. It's quite sad that no one has managed to recover from our injured players. "If anything, we have another player who has joined them on the sidelines.

"It's a bit disturbing, though. When you think you have struck the right chords and then you are forced to tamper around with your team, not because the players are failing but because of situations like these which are beyond your control, it tends to affect the rhythm. "It's a blow but that is why we register 30 players.

"I am sure we have a big pool and it's an opportunity for some players to show what they have to offer. It will demonstrate whether we have the depth or it's just the numbers," said Mutasa.

Today: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Dynamos v How Mine (NSS)