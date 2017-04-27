26 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Musila Accuses Kalonzo for Loss to Malombe

By Charles Wasonga

Kitui senator David Musila has blamed Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for his loss in the contest for the party's Kitui gubernatorial ticket and promised to consult his supporters on his next political move.

Mr Musila disputed the results in which governor Julius Malombe had beat him by garnering 88,328 votes against 74,308 votes that he got.

In a hurriedly convened press conference in his office at Parliament buildings on Wednesday at about 7.45pm after the incumbent was announced the winner, Mr Musila claimed that the party leader ordered the results generated by the governor's team be announced as legitimate.

"The Party Leader order results that were compiled by my opponent to be announced at Kitui tallying centre without reference to the National Election Board officials who fled Kitui town due to insecurity," he said.

Mr Musila, who is Wiper's national chairman, said the declaration of Governor Malombe as the party's nominee "perfectly follows a trend established in Makueni and Machakos where the party leader has decided who should be gubernatorial flagbearer without consideration of the wishes of the electorate in the respective counties."

The senator claimed that he was the actual winner of the contest after getting a total of 81,234 votes while Governor Malombe garnered 70,899.

"It is unfortunate that the winner has been declared the loser against all democratic principle," Senator Musila said.

He however urged all Kitui county residents to remain calm and maintain peace "as we plan our next move".

