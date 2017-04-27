HARARE giants Dynamos, seeking to revive their fortunes during the 2017 season, have strengthened their administrative structures by adding new faces to both their executive committee and the board of directors.

The board of directors, led by Bernard Marriot, have decided to strengthen their group by ensuring there is a full management committee to support club president Kenny Mubaiwa in his endeavours.

Dynamos now have Harare lawyer Fungai Nyamayaro as their board secretary.

The Glamour Boys also appointed new faces to the executive committee and elevated long-serving committee member Webster Marechera to the position of secretary-general.

Nyamayaro, who has also assumed the task of being the spokesman of the Dynamos board, said they sought to lessen the burden on Mubaiwa and Marechera.

For quite some time Mubaiwa and Marechera had remained the only members of the executive following the resignation of secretary-general Webster Chikengezha.

Nyamayaro revealed that they had appointed Solomon Samanyandwe as the Dynamos vice-president while Moses Chikwariro comes in as the treasurer and Graham Mafoko will be a committee member.

Dynamos are also set to identify and appoint a second committee member.

An upbeat Nyamayaro said his presence on the Dynamos board would help ensure some of the legal challenges that Dynamos would have to contend with "are now dealt with in-house".

"I am happy to have been appointed to the Dynamos board as their secretary and I will bring legal expertise to the board and I think it will now make it easier for them to have to consult from within.

"I am happy to be a part of the Dynamos family because Dynamos is a club that I supported since my childhood and now I am part of the leadership.

"We have also made some additions to the executive committee, which we believe will relieve Mubaiwa and Marechera of some pressure.

"The meeting to make additions to the executive and the board was made at the end of February, but we wanted to make sure that this time all in-house issues that needed to be cleared had been dealt with before going on to make a public announcement.

"Our board chairman Marriot demands that everything that we do has to be procedural," Nyamayaro said.

Nyamayaro also announced the appointment of Tendai Manera and Edison Mupandenyama as the junior teams' managers while Abraham Kwenda leads the security trio that also includes his assistants Patrick Fakero and Nicholas Muteyiwa.

Mubaiwa paid tribute to his board.

"I think it is good that we are now working as a full team.

"I hope all those that are coming in will play their part in driving this club.

"As the biggest club in the country, Dynamos should be a role model to all the other teams both on and off the pitch and I think now that we have more hands on the job, the task will be made a lot easier and takes a lot of the pressure off the president and the secretary-general," Mubaiwa said.

The Harare businessman also preached unity by all Dynamos stakeholders.

Mubaiwa extended an olive branch to all the club stakeholders to unite and "come on board irrespective of the situation that would be prevailing at the club.

"All those who are genuine about Dynamos should not only come to make noise when things have gone wrong or when the team is struggling, they must be there in good and bad times.

"Sometimes you wonder whether indeed those who only wait to come out when there are problems and disruptions have the club at heart.

"We should all be united for the cause of the club in good and bad times and that is why you see the board had appointed a full executive now so that the task of running the club does not fall on one or two individuals," Mubaiwa said.