27 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Speaks On Mbalula Utterances

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abigail Mawonde

Government yesterday urged South Africa to follow diplomatic channels if there were issues that need attention, saying the two countries enjoyed very cordial relations.

This follows utterances by South African Police Minister Fikile Mbalula blaming criminal activities in South Africa on Zimbabwean ex-soldiers.

Minister Mbalula told journalists on Tuesday: "There are people who come here from Zimbabwe, and they cross the line here. They run away from the military in Zimbabwe and they come here and promote criminality here in South Africa.

"There are Zimbabwean ex-soldiers who are in this country, robbing banks and promoting criminality. They are running away from uncle Bob there.

"In Zimbabwe, once you are a soldier, you are a soldier for life. You can't get out of it. So, to get out of it they run to South Africa, then they come here and rob banks. They are on the payroll of criminals, and we can't trace them.

"If a South African steals, it's easy to trace them because I will find you somewhere in the forensics because I have your fingerprints. I've got you all covered, South Africans."

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe yesterday urged South Africa to follow established channels of communication.

"Zimbabwe and South Africa enjoy a very cordial relationship," he said. "It is not in the habit of Zimbabwe to discuss security related matters in the public and as such Zimbabwe respects laid out protocols and procedures in handling matters.

"So really, if there are issues they are discussed through known and established channels."

Zimbabwe

Govt Develops Diaspora Website

Zimbabwe is crafting a national diaspora website, aimed at facilitating the engagement and participation of citizens… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.