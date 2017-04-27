A FUGITIVE police officer who allegedly stole $31,000 from a Zambian national in connivance with two workmates has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a month.

Clever Gadzikwa, who was stationed at CID Southerton Property Section, appeared before Harare magistrate Babra Chimboza facing criminal abuse of office charges.

He was remanded in custody pending his trial.

Accomplices Evidence Hanya and Walter Ziuchi were also remanded in custody and have since been suspended from work.

It is the State's case that on April 2 this year, Gadzikwa together with Hanya and Ziuchi stormed complainant Voster Hampako's room at N1 Hotel and robbed him of $1,000 and 400 Zambian kwachas.

Gadzikwa then recorded $770 in his police notebook and forced Hampako to sign the book, purporting that sum to be the only money they took from him.

The State further alleges that the two cops asked him to declare any other property he had and Hampako told them he had $30,000 in his vehicle which was parked at the hotel car park.

The suspects allegedly force-marched Hampako out of the hotel and led him to the Mineral Border Control Unit (MBCU) Harare offices in his Zambian-registered vehicle.

The trio ordered Hampako to take the cash out of the car and hand it over to them.

They allegedly threatened to cause Hampako's arrest for money-laundering and forced him to sign a fake warned-and-cautioned statement, before giving him back his 400 Zambian kwachas.

They allegedly later released him and ordered him to immediately drive back to Zambia or risk being arrested again.

The trio drove away in a car which was being driven by Gadzikwa.

Hamphako later reported the case leading to the arrest two of the suspects.