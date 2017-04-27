27 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: $31,000 Theft Fugitive Accused Cop Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

A FUGITIVE police officer who allegedly stole $31,000 from a Zambian national in connivance with two workmates has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a month.

Clever Gadzikwa, who was stationed at CID Southerton Property Section, appeared before Harare magistrate Babra Chimboza facing criminal abuse of office charges.

He was remanded in custody pending his trial.

Accomplices Evidence Hanya and Walter Ziuchi were also remanded in custody and have since been suspended from work.

It is the State's case that on April 2 this year, Gadzikwa together with Hanya and Ziuchi stormed complainant Voster Hampako's room at N1 Hotel and robbed him of $1,000 and 400 Zambian kwachas.

Gadzikwa then recorded $770 in his police notebook and forced Hampako to sign the book, purporting that sum to be the only money they took from him.

The State further alleges that the two cops asked him to declare any other property he had and Hampako told them he had $30,000 in his vehicle which was parked at the hotel car park.

The suspects allegedly force-marched Hampako out of the hotel and led him to the Mineral Border Control Unit (MBCU) Harare offices in his Zambian-registered vehicle.

The trio ordered Hampako to take the cash out of the car and hand it over to them.

They allegedly threatened to cause Hampako's arrest for money-laundering and forced him to sign a fake warned-and-cautioned statement, before giving him back his 400 Zambian kwachas.

They allegedly later released him and ordered him to immediately drive back to Zambia or risk being arrested again.

The trio drove away in a car which was being driven by Gadzikwa.

Hamphako later reported the case leading to the arrest two of the suspects.

Zimbabwe

MP Mliswa Attacks Mugabe for Protecting 'Corrupt' Minister Chombo

NORTON member of parliament Temba Mliswa has accused President Robert Mugabe of protecting the "corrupt" Home Affairs… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.