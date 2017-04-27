Zimbabwe: Rapist Hit With 15-Year Sentence - Faints in Court

A 33-year-old man from Mambo suburb in Gweru on Tuesday fainted after he was sentenced to an effective 15 years in prison for raping his minor neighbour.

Nqabutho Dube of Mambo suburb briefly passed out and court proceedings had to be stopped to allow him to recover after he was convicted for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Gweru regional magistrate, Morgan Nemadire had to resume proceedings after an adjournment of close to 10 minutes.

Nemadire had sentenced Dube to 18 years but suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutors told the court that on February 7 this year at around 5.30am, the girl was on her way to Mambo Shopping Centre to buy bread when Dube, who was standing at his door, called her.

Dube asked the juvenile on the whereabouts of her mother and was advised that she (mother) had gone to work.

"He called the complainant to his house to collect a parcel for her mother and she walked towards the door with the intention of collecting the parcel," prosecutors said.

"Accused went into the house and returned holding a black plastic bag but when the complainant extended her hands to receive the parcel, accused grabbed her and dragged her inside the house where he raped her once."

The girl later told a friend of her ordeal and the latter told the minor's mother who made a report at the police leading to Dube's arrest.