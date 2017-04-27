Nigeria: Aiteo Group Splashes N2.5 Billion On Nigerian Football

Nigeria's foremost energy solutions company, Aiteo Group, on Wednesday signed a 5-Year partnership agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation, which has conferred on the company the title of Official Optimum Partner of the NFF.

The financial obligation to Aiteo Group is valued at N2.5 Billion in support to NFF and activation of the partnership agreement, and the marketing agency is Mediterranean.

The partnership, which is the first in-country sports sponsorship for the energy giant, will start on 1st May 2017, and has an initial option of one-year extension.

"Aiteo Group's overarching social responsibility objectives are to encourage a positive impact, through our activities on the society-at-large and has successfully done so for several years. Football brings joy to the lives of Nigerians and each moment celebrated by families in their living rooms over a goal scored or friends catching up on highlights of a well-taken free-kick by their local heroes, leaves an indelible mark with memories for a life time," Aiteo's Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, said.

"This is a long-awaited injection of funds the NFF has earnestly yearned for. We are convinced that we are turning a new chapter in Nigerian Football with this agreement in place. As Aiteo Group is breaking grounds in all spheres, we share a vision of excellence to promoting the delight of football-loving Nigerians," said NFF's Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire.

At Wednesday's signing ceremony, NFF President Amaju Pinnick said: "This is a heartwarming landmark in the history of football sponsorship in Nigeria. I am very happy that a critical area of our expenditure is being taken care of by this agreement."

Aiteo Group is one of Africa's fastest-growing energy leaders. It operates through her subsidiaries of which Aiteo Eastern E&P Co. Ltd is her main subsidiary. Aiteo has a clear vision for the future, with the experience and assets necessary to provide oil and gas products on a regional and global scale.

At Wednesday's epoch-making event were NFF President Amaju Pinnick, Aiteo's Deputy Managing Director, Francis Peters, NFF 1st Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF 2nd Vice President Shehu Dikko, Mr. Tunde Akinpelu (MD, Nembe Creek Trunk Line), Mr. Bismark Rewane (MD, Financial Derivaties), Barr. Chris Green (Chairman, NFF Technical and Development Committee), Barr. A. U. Mustapha (SAN), Barr. Andrew Onyearu (SAN), Mr. Victor Okoronkwo (Senior VP, Commercial and Gas, Aiteo Eastern E&P Co. Ltd), Ms Aisha Falode (Chairman, Nigeria Women Football League), Mr. Mitchel Obi (President Africa, AIPS), former Nigeria internationals Peter Rufai and Victor Ikpeba, Ademola Olajire (NFF's Director of Media and Communications), Ndiana-Abasi Matthew (Aiteo's Senior Manager, Corporate Communications), as well as other football stakeholders.