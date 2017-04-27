27 April 2017

Nigeria: I Never Said President Buhari Is to Work From Home Henceforth - Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says he "never said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to work from home henceforth".

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the minister said the reporting in a section of the media of his post- Federal Executive Council (FEC) briefing that the President is to work from home henceforth is erroneous.

In the rebuttal by his Special Adviser, Mr Segun Adeyemi, the minister said "the President only decided to work from home today, not that he has decided to work from home henceforth".

He said the headlines in a section of the media, "Buhari to now work

from home - Lai Mohammed," is a misrepresentation of his statement at the briefing.

Quoting verbatim the relevant section of his briefing, Alhaji Mohammed said: "he (the President) wanted to rest today. .

"He asked the Vice President to preside over TODAY'S meeting.

"In addition, he also asked that all his files be taken home to him and he will be working from home today ." he said.

