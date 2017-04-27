Kenya: West Pokot Governor Beats Rivals in Jubilee Poll

The West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin will face off with Senator John Lonyangapuo in the August gubernatorial elections after he was declared the winner in the Jubilee primaries held on Wednesday.

Mr Kachapin garnered 76, 870 votes in the nominations with Mr Geoffrey Lipale coming second with 29, 251 votes while Wilson Kolingura got 1,406 votes.

The governor's supporters celebrated after the results were announced by West Pokot Jubilee

Mr Kachapin congratulated other winners in the party nominations in the county and urged them to work together to ensure they clinch all seats in August elections.

"All those who participated in the Jubilee nominations should unite and make the party more powerful, our winning team has been campaigning peacefully and our main agenda is to develop our county which was marginalised for decades," Mr Kachapin said.

Ms Lilian Tomtom was elected Jubilee candidate for Woman Representative after garnering 45,273 votes beating Ms Rodah Rotino, 35,501.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing was given a direct jubilee ticket while Mr John Lodinyo (Kacheliba) and Mr Peter Lochakapong (sigor) were unopposed.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto beat his rival Mr Philemon Lotodo. He garnered 17, 989 while Mr Lotodo got 11, 369 votes.