Kenya: Peter Kenneth Rejects Results As Sonko Takes Early Lead

Jubilee Nairobi governor aspirant Peter Kenneth has rejected the party nominations whose early results have shown his rival, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko taking an early lead.

In a press statement, Mr Kenneth listed eight reasons for his dissatisfaction with the process, calling for its nullification.

"I disassociate myself from the sham election the Jubilee Party purported to have for Nairobi County and demand that the same elections be nullified, and that any fresh elections must rely on a genuine list of party members," Mr Kenneth said in the statement sent out to newsrooms.

Mr Kenneth blamed the party for what he said was a mixed communication on the use of identity card, before changing it to the use of a party register only, which he said was missing in some polling stations.

"When the register was introduced halfway through the voting, many voters who were registered party members had their names missing in areas where they registers were available and were therefore denied the opportunity to vote," said Mr Kenneth.

The 2013 presidential candidate also complained against use of an erasable marker, which he said facilitated multiple voting.

"There were cases of outright bribery by some of the candidates outside the polling stations to alter the true voting outcome," said Mr Kenneth.

The governor aspirant who wants to trounce incumbent Dr Evans Kidero of ODM, also complained of what he said was early closure of polling stations, giving the example of Dr Opuondo polling station in Makadara constituency which he claimed opened at 1pm and closed at 2pm.

Conversely, he said, some polling stations like Mowlem and Umoja I primary in Embakasi West constituency were still voting at 9pm.

Meanwhile, at the Nyayo Stadium Jubilee Nairobi County tallying centre, Senator Sonko is leading with Lang'ata constituency having reported at 7am.

In the constituency, Mr Sonko had 7,727 against Mr Kenneth's 2,431.

In the Senate race, nominated MP Johnson Sakaja is leading in the constituency vote at 7,813 against, with the second aspirant Kavemba Mutinda trailing behind challenger at 915 votes.

Officials at the tallying centre are still waiting for results from the other 16 constituencies.

Nixon Korir has clinched the Jubilee Party ticket for the Lang'ata constituency, beating three contenders to win with 8,073 votes.

In the woman representative race, incumbent Rachel Shebesh led in the tally for the Lang'at constituency with 4,732 votes, Millicent Omanga 2,686, Karen Nyamu 1,188, Janet Muthoni 616, Wangui Ng'ang'a 339, Lucy Waithira 239, Rosemary Wairimu 133, and Mary Musuki 115.