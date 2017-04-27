27 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pollsters On the Spot After William Kabogo Loss

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Mwangi Ndirangu/Nation
Voters at five polling centres in Laikipia East burnt ballot papers on April 21, 2017 to protest against insufficient polling materials for Jubilee primaries.
By Fred Mukinda

The credibility of opinion polls is being questioned following a decisive win by Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu over Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, against pollsters' predictions.

The two were competing for the gubernatorial seat during the Jubilee party nominations in Kiambu County on Tuesday. The MP garnered 353,604 votes against the incumbent's 69,916.

The result comes barely three weeks after an opinion poll by Infotrack showed Mr Kabogo would get 48.9 per cent of the votes against Mr Waititu's 31.8 per cent, if elections were to be held on April 7.

STRONGHOLD

By getting the Jubilee ticket, Mr Waititu is almost certain to be elected Kiambu governor in the August 8 General Election because the county is a Jubilee stronghold.

All eyes will now be on the other counties that have been featured by pollsters. In Nairobi, the pollster said Dr Evans Kidero would be re-elected as governor by 35.3 per cent of voters.

According to Infotrack, his closest challenger for the capital's gubernatorial seat would be Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, who was competing against former MP Peter Kenneth for the Jubilee party ticket in primaries held yesterday.

In Meru, the pollster said Senator Kiraitu Murungi would lose to incumbent Peter Munya in the governor's race.

In Mombasa, the survey showed incumbent Hassan Joho would retain his seat by getting 62.8 per cent of the vote, beating Suleiman Shahbal of Jubilee (8.2 per cent).

More on This

4 MPs, 10 MCAs Lose Bomet Jubilee Primaries

At least four sitting MPs and 10 members of the Bomet County Assembly lost in the just concluded Jubilee Party… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.