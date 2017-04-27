Uganda: Parliament Asks for State of Emergency As Famine Disaster Hits 5.5 Million Record

Parliament — Parliament yesterday adopted a motion tabled by lawmakers from famine-stricken districts to urge government to declare a state of emergency in the most affected districts over prolonged famine.

The motion by lawmakers from Lango sub-region as well as Teso and Karamoja flanked by Monica Amoding (NRM-Kumi) is premised on their assertions that the government has delayed to equitably distribute relief food.

"Most of the people of the affected areas are surviving on single meals per day under the watch of government," Amoding said.

Amoding who attracted unanimous support from all legislators asked the government to declare a national disaster so as to attract support from foreign aid.

"Food relief by government has been insufficient in the few districts that government has tried to reach out with 100-200 bags of posho which is too insignificant," said Amoding.

The lawmaker said that scores of people have already lost lives to famine across the country which is why she raised the motion.

After the motion was adopted, the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said that it was upon the government to implement the House's decision or abandon it.

"If they don't want they can leave it, but for us we have done our part," she said.

"The cabinet has a responsibility to declare or not to declare but you have a responsibility to support the people of this country to get food," Kadaga added.

Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the Prime Minister lost all attempts to block the motion.

"Governemnt is confronting this difficult situation, head on... and we are in charge and the country is feeding normally... so this motion should be defeated," he said.

The Speaker vehemently declined to listen to the premier's plea saying that she has brought the matter to the attention of government on several occasions, in vain.

"If you are in control, can you tell us where you are going to get money for the next 45 days to feed our people?" Kadaga asked Rugunda.

In his statement, Mr Hillary Onek, the Minister of Disaster Preparedness, told Parliament that famine has spread to over 5.5 million people up from 3.5 million in January.

The Minister also stated that, government efforts to feed the hungry are facing hardships due to inadequate funding.

"We need additional Shs50 billion to effectively address the famine disaster in the country," Onek said.

"I definitely share with you the sentiment on the suffering of our people where there is hunger, particularly where there are extreme conditions," Onek added.

The worst affected areas are the northern Teso districts of Katakwi, Amuria, Soroti and Kaberamaido.

Minister Onek, however blamed the crisis on failure by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to operationalise the contingency fund.

"The gross inadequate release of funds which come after long delays has affected our normal process of addressing this crisis," said Onek.

On realising the challenges, Onek said, government appealed to funding partners where China responded with 5,893 tonnes of rice.

The development, Mr Onek said led to the revision of the emergency food budget downwards from Shs144 billion to only Shs52 billion which is yet to be realised.

Since last year, the government has only injected Shs31.5 billion.

Debate on State on Emergency

Before the motion was adopted, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana, the Deputy Attorney General cautioned parliament on the implications of the state of emergency saying that it can develop into unprecedented developments in the post Bush-war era.

"During a state of emergency, government is at liberty to suspend or change some functions of the judiciary, legislature and judiciary and it is usually used to cripple all rights of the citizens guaranteed in the constitution and other international declarations of rights," he warned.

The attorney general also said that state of emergencies are used by dictatorial regimes to suppress certain rights.

However, Rukutana's submission was overruled by the Speaker who said that, in Uganda's current situation, "it can be designed along the economic lines and national disaster as prescribed by the Constitutions