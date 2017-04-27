Nigeria: Katsina Communities Reject Polio Immunisation Over 'Lack of Amenities'

There are strong indications that Katsina communities are resisting Polio immunisation over non-provision of social amenities by the state government.

Members of Ward Development Committee, WDC, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Katsina, yesterday.

The communities include Yashi, in Danmusa Local Government Area; Jiba and Chambala villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Chairman of WDC in Danmusa, Muhammad Danjuma, said the communities were resisting attempt to immunise their wards due to what they described as government's negligence.

He cited an instance with Yashi village, where the populace protested lack of good roads, water, hospital and school, saying "no road, no immunisation."

Similarly, the Ward Head of Ruma in Batsari Local Government Area, Bello Ruma, narrated his expe-rience where two villages of Jiba and Chambala refused administration of the vaccines on their wards.

He said the people threatened not to allow immunisation of their wards until their needs are met.

The WDC Secretary for Batsari, Sani Umar, said in the past immunisation suffered setbacks as a result of insecurity.