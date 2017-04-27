27 April 2017

Ethiopia: Ministry Urges State Govt, City Administration

By Bilal Derso

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on state governments and city administrations to play active role in the efforts of re-integrating Ethiopians repatriated from Saudi Arabia.

In his weekly briefing yesterday, Ministry Spokesperson Meles Alem noted that the National Committee chaired by Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu reviewed the repatriation process and stressed as state governments and city administrations have a greater responsibility of providing the necessary support to returnees.

According to Meles, state governments and city administrations have also pledged to organize returnees into micro and medium scale businesses and avail all the needed support.

Besides, various ministry offices and stakeholders also expressed readiness to involve in the re-integration process.

Meles called on community elders, religious leaders, media and other stakeholders to play their due roles in supporting government's efforts of enabling returnees get a productive life here.

The spokesperson, however, stated that the number of returnees is very few compared to the large size of Ethiopians illegally residing in Saudi Arabia.

To facilitate the safe return of citizens, a delegation led by Foreign Affairs State Minister Dr. Aklilu Hailemicahel conferred with Saudi officials.

Saudi Arabia would commence a crackdown on undocumented foreign workers beginning June 29, 2017.

