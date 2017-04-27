Ethiopia: First Lady Lauds Private, Public Roles in Maintaining Children Health

. Cure inaugurates its rehabilitation ward

First Lady Roman Tesfaye emphasized that the contribution of various private and public organizations is fundamental to maintain children health.

She made the remark yesterday at inaugural ceremony of Cure Ethiopia Children's Hospital expansion project.

The first lady also said : "Cure children's hospital plays uncountable role in easing the lives of children with disabilities ."

Hospital Executive Director Adey Abate for her part said that the hospital have 67 beds. Currently, children access the treatment service with its well-equipped treatment centers, physiotherapy and pharmaceutical laboratory, she added.

Since its establishment in 2008, the hospital has been rendering various free of charge and specialized treatment services to over 50,000 children with disabilities, she said.

The newly inaugurated bed rooms would contribute to uplift its capacity of admitting patients, it was learnt.