27 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: First Lady Lauds Private, Public Roles in Maintaining Children Health

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tewodros Kassa

. Cure inaugurates its rehabilitation ward

First Lady Roman Tesfaye emphasized that the contribution of various private and public organizations is fundamental to maintain children health.

She made the remark yesterday at inaugural ceremony of Cure Ethiopia Children's Hospital expansion project.

The first lady also said : "Cure children's hospital plays uncountable role in easing the lives of children with disabilities ."

Hospital Executive Director Adey Abate for her part said that the hospital have 67 beds. Currently, children access the treatment service with its well-equipped treatment centers, physiotherapy and pharmaceutical laboratory, she added.

Since its establishment in 2008, the hospital has been rendering various free of charge and specialized treatment services to over 50,000 children with disabilities, she said.

The newly inaugurated bed rooms would contribute to uplift its capacity of admitting patients, it was learnt.

Ethiopia

Rwanda, Ethiopia Expand Bilateral Ties

Rwanda and Ethiopia agreed on new areas of cooperation at a meeting which concluded in Kigali on Tuesday, an official… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.