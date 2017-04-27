27 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Innovative Service Addressing Community Problems

By Mengisteab Teshome

The Ethiopian Civil Service University said it has designed various projects aimed at addressing community problems.

Speaking at the first Community Service Day celebration Tuesday, Vice President for Research and Community Services Dr. Birhanu Belayneh unveiled that the projects have been designed in concert with the community to meet their priorities.

The vice president said generating innovative mechanism to tackle commuter and pedestrian congestion around Addis Light Railway (LRT) stations is the top priorities of the university while it would engage in developing small-scale waste recycling.

The university has already designed footbridges to ease congestion at LRT stations, he said.

As community intervention is a key instrument to observe the impacts of education, Dr. Birhanu noted that the university has diversified ways of interacting with the community which includes community radio.

University Community Radio Manager Eden Bushira for her part said that the station has been providing a profound opportunities for the community's inclusive and sustainable development.

In connection with the day, over 50 members of the community donated blood to the Ethiopian Blood Bank.

