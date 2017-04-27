27 April 2017

Ethiopia: Conference Spotlights Quality Gaps in Education

By Leulseged Worku

Having appreciated higher educational institutes' roles to the existing socio economic growth of the country, the 7th Annual International Conference spotlighted quality gaps in education to ensure sustainable development.

During two- day long conference on Status and Prospects of Quality of Education for Advancing Sustainable Development , Jigjiga University President, Dr. Abdulaziz Ibrahim said :" Our country is on the path of continuous economic growth but, in the efforts to sustain the growth, quality education plays irreplaceable role."

Seeing the importance of education for the overall growth of the country, the government is working unceasingly to further increase the accessibility of education to all citizens by establishing additional universities, he said.

"Jigjiga University is one of the higher educational institutions established ten years ago with a mission to address basic needs of the community. So far, the University has contributed a great share for the development of the country by producing thousands of competent graduates."

Dr. Abdulaziz noted that the university has been playing a pivotal role in the socio economic development of the community through various research activities that have a tangible impact on the community.

According to him, if properly used the research outcomes, conference like this one, has a significant role to share ideas among scholars and researchers to further speed up the economic development of the country and, to fill gaps identified in the educational sector. It has a key role to improve the quality of education which is a challenge for any form of economic growth, he added.

Adviser of the Ministry of Education Yibeltal Ayalew on the occasion reiterated that education is the key for sustainable development.

According to him, higher educational institutions are responsible to produce skilled manpower based on the economic need of the country.

"Higher institutions have three core responsibilities: teaching-learning, community service and research. Currently, in Ethiopia, higher educational institutes are working to address the social and economic needs of the country."

Research is one of the responsibility of higher educational institutions. In this regard, teachers, scholars and researchers have responsibility to actively engage in the developmental activities of their country, he said.

At the conference ,various scholars, teachers and researchers presented papers on the quality of education and indicated the role played by newly opened universities to transfer Ethiopian economy and to meet most of the MDGs.

