Africa: Closing Than Breaking Ranks

opinion

Breaking ranks is one of the reasons that made most African countries vulnerable to colonization, the architects of which were pursuing divide and rule.

If lack of unity was among the factors that made Africans a prey to common enemies--colonizers--it therefore goes without saying that Africans of this era need close ranks to tackle their common enemy-- a sluggish development or poverty.

Getting out of the box,while maintaining their national interest, Africans must accord emphasis to mutual and regional growth.

It is awakened to this realization, times beyond number and in various forums, Ethiopia,famed for considerateness to neighboring nations, had made clear its bent towards regional growth harnessing the resources at its disposal--the Blue Nile River-- in a win-win manner. It still cherishes the same sentiment.

To this effect, it is practically demonstrating its genuine inclination. In this era of globalization the region, where Ethiopia is located, cries out for hydro power energy much needed for industrialization, developmental leap and economic ties. Hydro-powerproject's environment smartness also put alternative energy sources atop the table of energy options.

Not only that bringing into effect hydro-power dams at strategic spots helps parry the flooding problems that assail downstream countries when heavy downpours hit upstream countries during rainy seasons. Doing away with the accumulation of silts, dams like the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), also ensure the longevity of dams in downstream countries. Besides,in environmental stewardship bid, the country is engaged in robing its mountains with green mantles.

Though Ethiopia proved forthcoming in the promotion of mutual growth,the way Sudan and Egypt understood the multifaceted benefit of the GERD was diametrically opposite.

Countries like Sudan has concurred with Ethiopia from the very outset but some former Egyptian rulers, like Mohamed Mursi, harping on colonial strings and agreements, that have nothing to do with Ethiopia, were beating a drum of war blindfolding themselves to the fact that the pros of the dam overshadows the cons,if at all there is one.

Mursi was politicizing the situation to prolong his grip on the rein of power. He as well was trying to sow a seed of discord among Ethiopians. Ways off target, this diabolic move to drive wedge between the Ethiopian government and citizens had rather cemented the relation between the two to take the construction of the dam to higher stages. Enjoying an all out citizens' support and support from neighboring countries like Sudan and the diaspora,GERD, which is 6 and half years old and over 58 % through, is progressing good. In the coming few months the dam will generate close to 6450 Megawatt energy.

Once an Arabic news paper entitled 'Middle East' had carried out a news quoting President Al Beshir of Sudan as saying that "The benefits GERD renders to Sudan by far surpass the advantages it gives to Ethiopia."

He further corroborated that as the Aswan Dam is to Egyptians so is the GERD to Sudan. This is exactly what is meant by getting out of the box and promoting common or mutual growth.

As the president Al Bashir puts it, based on research studies the actualization of the dam benefits Egypt,Sudan and Ethiopia. Towards the actualization of the dam on which regional interest is vested on, he assured the unstinting support of the Sudanese people.

He also expressed his dismay over Mursi's attempt to politicize a purely technical issue in a live TV show, "that was wrong!" he noted. " Disgracefully Mursi was threatening to make sorties and supporting rebels to destabilize Ethiopia. But, in a show of unity, Ethiopians brushing their differences aside, have rallied behind the government to fast-track the construction of the dam. The Ethiopia government is capable of wielding international influences. "

He also expressed belief that "Ethiopians will unflaggingly see to the completion of the GERD project."

It is heartening to note that the incumbent Egyptian government like its Sudanese counterpart has become willing to close ranks behind mutual regional growth,toward which Ethiopia's stance is unwavering. Happily Egypt is coming into democratic negotiations.

It is expected that seeing facts on the ground Egypt will echo Sudan's stance.

"If I get a chance to discuss with my Egyptian counterpart about GERD I will try to persuade them that the colonial agreement 1964 (1956E.C) was one that precluded Ethiopia," is what Albasir reiterated. He also stressed that Egyptian leaders should refine their stance about the dam.