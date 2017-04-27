Ethiopia: Investing in Youths Is a Viable Option

Oromia State Chief Lemma Megersa

In the Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-II), the Ethiopian government has been undertaking several programmes that can ensure the socio-economic benefits of the citizens. More than half of the total population of the nation is considered to be the young generation whose demand for the holistic development has highly been increasing. Even though many suggest that this is a threat to the country, the Ethiopian government considers high young population as enormous resource that supports the nation to achieve its intended progress. Thus, empowering them is not only an investment in the future but also fundamental for the successful implementation of the objectives of the GTP-II.

One of the programmes is to encourage the youth to organize themselves in groups so that they can easily get finances from the financial institutions. In connection to this, the Federal Micro and Small Enterprises Development Agency in collaboration with concerned bodies has been giving them a series of trainings in business start-up and management skills in order to build the capacity of the youth who are to participate into small scale businesses.

Though considerable achievements were achieved by the youth participated in the small scale businesses, the demonstrated effort could not meet the rising demand for employment. The inability to meet this demand in the previous year obliged the youth to involve themselves into some destructive deeds nearly a year ago.

In order to meet their demands and ensure holistic development, the government continued undertaking better reforms; among these, it set ten billion Birr youth revolving fund nationally some months ago aiming for the economic empowerment of the youth.

The Ethiopian government is well aware that when the youth get less political considerations and are marginalized, several challenges are inevitable. The recent experiences of some African countries indicate that countries saturated with high number of young people are three times more likely to experience civil conflict than countries with a mature age structure. That is the reason why the government of Ethiopia made the issue of the youth one of the priorities in the GTP-II.

For instance, in the course of the recent deep reform, the Oromia State has identified the rate of unemployment as one the main problems in the State that ought to get immediate solution. And it has been taking several measures to revert the circumstances since then. The state government first identified several job opportunities that can accommodate the unemployed youths.

According to the Oromia State Chief Lemma Megersa, very recently, his government has provided 241 hectares of land for 530 unemployed youths in Tolayi Woreda, Jimma Zone. "Through identifying the available job opportunities our State is endowed with, we encourage our youths to involve in the opportunities and benefit from the outcome. In doing so, we will be able to solve the unemployment state our youths are struggling with," he said.

The Chief also added provided that the State exploits its natural resources efficiently, it can significantly reduce problems related to unemployment. "We ought to effectively explore the great deal opportunities the State possesses and maximize the benefits of our youths. Paying proper attention to their questions is not just our moral obligation but also it is a conscious political decision. We can ensure nation's intended development by making sure our youths' economic empowerment. The youth are great asset to the nation whose future is determined by their effectiveness in serving it. We must equip them with all the necessary skills so that they can play considerable roles in transforming the county's economy."

According to Lemma, one of the best ways to reduce the extent of poverty and accelerate the journey to the middle income status is to invest in the youth. "Investment in the young generation matters most, it is a lasting investment."

Likewise, Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu said, "We continue reducing the rate of unemployment and solving any questions the youth are raising through realizing prudent leadership that can relate the natural resources of the State with these productive forces, the youth."

In short, it seems that the coordinated efforts the states and federal governments of Ethiopia are demonstrating these days in order to tackle the problem of the youth would offer considerable hope for the future of the nation. The recent activities the Oromia State has been undertaking can bring considerable improvement in the lives of this generation and the one to come. In order to realize more equitable and better world, investing in stable and decent youth employment would be one of the main tasks to be pursued. Moreover, equipping them with the essential skills and knowledge can have direct influence to reinforce the economic growth the nation is pursuing. This investment is fundamental for the successful implementation of the objectives of the GTP-II and the realization of middle-income society.