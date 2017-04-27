Ethiopia: Human Development for a Rosy Future

opinion

There is no dialogue among educators and researchers that education, particularly basic education, is key in terms of laying a solid foundation for healthy human development and is also strongly related to various socio-economic benefits. In this regard, nation's stride is impressive. A leap in primary school enrolment has been achieved. Education Sector Development Plan (ESDP) IV had been finalized last year and the new ESDP V is on actual implementation.

Ethiopia is committed towards sustainable development in a bid to free the nation from shackles of poverty and to enable every citizen enjoy economic and social benefits. As the Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP II) 2015/16-2019/20 states, "growth to eradicate poverty has been and still is a key objective of the Government of Ethiopia."

As enunciated by the nation this goal in terms of a key indicator, the aim is to achieve lower middle-income status by 2025. This means increasing national output from a GNI per capita of US$550 (2014) to a minimum of US$1,046 in ten years (The World Bank classifies lower middle income countries as lying within the band US$1,046 and US$4,125). This demanding target is to be achieved through rapid, sustainable, broad-based and equitable economic growth that requires "investment in infrastructure, human development and institution building."

There is a consensus in Ethiopia that human development is an essential contribution to economic growth and social development: accelerating the creation of human capital is key to enhancing productivity, growth and transformation. This is human development as an important investment, a means to an end. But human development is also an end in itself; a process of enlarging freedoms and enabling opportunities for people to improve their own well-being. To interpret the proposed higher-level-education outcome nation should necessary understand the complex relationships which exists between education and training and wider national development goals.

The government's current growth and transformation strategy is framed by the nine pillar strategies identified in GTP II. This list represents current thinking on medium term development strategy: The pillars are: sustaining the rapid, broad-based and equitable economic growth and development witnessed during the last decade including GTP I; Increase productive capacity and efficiency to reach the economy's productive possibility frontier through rapidly improving quality, productivity and competitiveness of productive sectors i.e. agriculture and manufacturing industries; Quality Education Strategic Support Programme enhances the transformation of the domestic private sector to enable them become capable development force;Building the capacity of the domestic construction industry, bridge critical infrastructure gaps with particular focus on ensuring quality provision of infrastructure services;

Proactively managing the on-going rapid urbanization to unlock its potential for sustained rapid growth and structural transformation of the economy;

Accelerating human development and technological capacity building should ensure its sustainability.

Unstinting efforts should be exerted in building democratic and developmental good governance through enhancing implementation capacity of public institutions and actively engaging the citizens; Promote women and youth empowerment, ensure their effective participation in the development and democratization process and enable them equitably benefit from the outcomes of development;

Building climate resilient green economy; The sixth of these statements, on human development and technological capacity, fine-tune with education. The first five statements refer primarily to economic growth; the last three to broader issues of empowerment, democratization and a green, sustainable economy. Each of these strategies and directions of travel have important implications for the education sector.

Finally, as education contributes meaningfully to the 2025 goal, fellow citizens should enjoy the economic, social and civic benefits of middle income status. They will require a clear political determination to accord education the highest priority in its investment strategies, in recognition of the centrality of its development function.

For a skilled and knowledgeable Ethiopian citizenry, to contribute demonstrably to economic, social and civic development, the question "What are the defining skills, knowledge and values that will make this outcome a reality? will have to be answered in some detail. Whilst existing policies and lessons from comparative experience provide some of the answers, a much more detailed mapping should be required, especially as this relates to the needs of the labour market and then, in turn, what this means for all levels of education.