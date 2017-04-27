Ethiopia: Traveler's Note From Addis-Nairobi

While this writer left Addis to fly to Nairobi, a neighboring country, he was mentally painting their similarities and differences and wondering what the outcome could be .

In the global sport arena, Ethiopia and Kenya standout in dominance when it comes to long-distance running feats. The mindset of citizens of both countries is outshining in athletic sport.

The two countries shared not only a boundary line of more than 800 kilometers but they have a diverse-array of socioeconomic relations and diversified cooperation as neighbors.

Sharing somewhat a related topography, climatic conditions, culture and traditions the peoples of the two countries share numerous other common natural and historical relations. But being the home of our planet long-distance runners is among their unique manifestations and vital to the affiliation of the countries and their citizens.

The climatic condition of both countries is comfy. While crossing the boarder of the two countries one will not sense a shift in weather condition.

Recently, this writer had stood a chance to visit Nairobi. He did observe various interesting activities and scenarios in Nairobi,the capital of Kenya. Chief among the activities is found, the environment-stewardship Kenyans attach to nature and specially to their wildlife is a good experience.

Taking leave from Addis, the diplomatic city of Africa, it takes only two hours and ten minutes on the sky to arrive at Nairobi. The two cities of Africa are gaining prominence in various socio-economic aspects in the region and the world in general.

In addition to this, at this particular moment in time the two cities are also solidifying their ties.

The two countries are interconnecting through different modes of transportation, trade and other socio-economic as well as political and cultural phenomenon, said Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya Dina Mufti.

In addition to that, leaders of the two countries did launch an Integrated Boarder Development Project at Moyalle in the past year which augurs to make Moyalle a business center, the Ambassador noted.

Invited by the International Planned Parenthood Federation Africa Region (IPPFAR) organization this writer had attended at the regional induction meeting of the second phase of the IPPFAR Journalists Network on 10-12 April, 2017 in Nairobi.

On this regional journalist's induction meeting participants drawn from Eleven African countries had taken part. Africa, being a home of pristine culture and traditions, some journalists appeared with their peculiar manifestations and respective costumes. The discussion made by journalists, communication experts and the trainers was very hot and well-mixed.

Furthermore, participant journalists approached by this writer noted that the induction training had afforded them an opportunity to acquire further knowledge share experiences and cross pollinate ideas, among each other.

The training was given for journalists of selected African countries following the launching of the organization's new Packard Project.

On the occasion journalists and communication experts as well as others engaged in a similar area voiced their views on how to transform or modify Sexual Related Health and Rights (SRHR) access in Africa and disseminating key and timely messages to the public in the future.

Writing catchy and touchy stories that elbow their ways into the hearts of citizens and sensitizing the society and also incorporating what youths and members of the fair sex have to come to the center stage of the attention by journalists while covering stories .Disseminating messages that help others to learn must be accorded due attention. Also ramming home messages in such a way that the government and policy makers and pertinent private sector actors are taken into account must be ensured.

Clearly showing the pitfalls youths and women could risk and prodding all to be sentient about Sexual Related Health and Rights (SRHR) was raised as a core point that needs due emphasis by journalists while writing feature stories.

As the event was a big get-together of communication experts and media professionals of the IPPFAR Member Associations (MAs), respective country representatives have shared their experience of awareness creation on the youth, women and mobilizing teenagers to be involved in SRHR.

On the event, various papers were presented. This include how to produce successful articles and messages, how journalists strengthen their role in SRHR realization in the region, working in proximity with the community to create awareness about SRHR in their respective country

The core topics covered during the Journalists Network Regional Induction Meeting were,among others, overview of the new IPPF strategic framework, how does the media fit into the new IPPF Strategic framework? Overview of the IPPF African journalists SRHR Journalists Network, introduction to the new Packard Project which includes strengthening coordination to increase access for adolescents and youth to SRHR, the communication / media component.

And the youth focused topics were; understanding and harnessing the demographic dividend and youth investment (Adolescent and Youth Sexual Reproductive Health (AYSRH), Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and harnessing the demographic dividend: The challenges and opportunities and sharing of Youth Action Movement (YAM) experiences.

In addition, intensifying and realizing such international and regional development agendas; Understanding the Post-2015 Development Agenda :( SDGs, MPoA, and ICPD) were presented and discussed well by the communication experts and journalists on ways of implementing their responsibilities.

The final induction meeting agendas were; the Global Gag rule, implementation of the Packard Project, how can the MAs strengthen their working with the media; tracking media reach: why numbers are important, how journalists could work with the Science Community? How could journalist's best make use of IT to tell their stories? Producing an Award-Winning Story: running a local journalists network: and developing an Implementation Working plan for the Packard Project.

The IPPF designed a five year strategic plan that will continue from 2017-2022. And the contribution of each Member Associations (MAs) in different countries is fundamental to the realization of this strategic plan.

After the three days meeting the participants who came from 11 Mas had agreed to submit the joint work plan of each Member Associations (MAs) to IPPFAR and to work effectively up on their proposal in their respective countrries.

Each workplan is expected to promote policy dialogue, creating enabling environment for SRH program management so as to increase commitment of stakeholders mainly the government, donor agencies, development partners, and media professionals to support IPPF-SRH programs in the future.

To sum up, beyond discharging social responsibility media professionals have a great role in tackling the trauma due to the absence of Sexual Related Health and Rights (SRHR). Thus journalists are expected to work further regarding the aforementioned issues. In addition to this, ensuring social-wellbeing must be the final output of the journalists' active involvement and coordinated work with IPPF.