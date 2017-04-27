27 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Says Due Attention Given to Youth

By Henok Tibebu

The Ministry of Youth and Sport said apart from protecting the youth from the negative social and economic effects of globalization, the government is gearing up its efforts to ensure economic benefits of the youth through creating more jobs.

At a consultative forum with state bureaus and religious organizations yesterday, Minister Erstu Yirdawu noted that over 2,000 youth centers have been built across the country and significant results have registered in terms of nurturing the youth over the past few years.

However, he stressed that a lot is expected from the government and the public at large to hamper new harmful practices that are now directly affecting the youth.

For their part religious leaders emphasized that the youth need good leadership and protection. Thus all parents, educational and religious institutes have to discharge their responsibilities in bringing up a generation that respects its own culture and identity.

Moreover,the youth have to actively participate in the national development drive .

Taking the opportunity, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Ethiopia (CBCE) Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel called on the participants to prioritize the issues of the youth and to be the part of the solution .

Indicating human trafficking and abusive social media outlets as major concerns of today's youth, the participants urged the government and the general public to exert efforts to avert such social malice.

