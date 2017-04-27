Uganda: I Will Even Sing in Parliament to Make My Point - Bobi Wine

Photo: Daily Monitor

Bobi Wine greets locals in Gayaza, Kasangati recently.

Kampala — Until yesterday, renowned local singer Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi popularly known by his stage name as Bobi Wine, had kept people guessing on whether he will at one time join politics or not.

Bobi Wine while appearing on NTV Uganda, a sister station to this newspaper last evening, openly declared his intentions to contest for the Kyadondo East constituency seat that fell vacant on Wednesday.

The Kyandondo East constituency seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal threw out Mr Apollo Kantinti, who was in Parliament on FDC ticket on ground that there was noncompliance with electoral laws on the side of the Electoral Commission

It's not clear under which political party the celebrated artiste will come under, but he has been a close friend to former FDC president, Dr Kizza Besigye.

Chances are high that he might come under the flagship of the largest opposition political party, FDC.

"I am not a politican but I have come to offer my leadership skills. Most times I have been talking about issues that affect our people. But this time, it's like getting a common person and then you take him/her to where decisions are made," Bobi Wine told NTV Uganda last night

When asked whether he wants to put in practice the messages that are in his songs that are loved by the local populace, he answered in affirmative.

"Yes I have spent a lot of time singing but I have come to learn that even if you sing so many songs but when you have not reached the real places of decision making and also participate, it's a waste of time. That is why I have also offered myself this time," the singer said.

When asked about the plans he has for the people of Kyadondo East constituency, the local singer said once elected to Parliament, the electorate will have a voice that speak on their behalf.

He added that incase his voice is not heard, at least he can resort to singing on floor of Parliament and that may sink his message to the concerned authorities.

Should Bobi Wine make it to Parliament, he will not be the first celebrated local musician to join the 10th Parliament as there is already renowned gospel singer Judith Babirye who is the Buikwe District Woman representative.