26 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: New Single-Dose Drug Could Help Wipe Out Malaria

Photo: Laura Newman/PATH
Mosquitoes (file photo).
A new drug, discovered and biologically profiled locally, has the potential to stop malaria before it starts - not only targeting the parasite throughout its lifestyle, but also working against resistant strains of the disease. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

New research just published in the journal Science Translational Medicine describes the discovery and biological profiling of a new anti-malarial drug, effective against the entire parasitic life cycle and resistant strains of malaria. It has the potential to cure and protect in a single dose, say researchers - bringing us one step closer to wiping out the disease.

The study was conducted by the University of Cape Town (UCT)'s Drug Discovery and Development Centre, H3D, and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), in collaboration with a team of international researchers.

The drug, MMV390048 - also known as MMV048 - is a compound discovered by an international team led by Professor Kelly Chibale. Chibale is senior author of the published paper, founding Director of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Drug Discovery Research Unit at UCT, and Founder and Director of H3D, an integrated drug discovery and development centre.

"The ability of MMV048 to block all life cycle stages of the...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

