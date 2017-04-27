Tanzania: Editors Condemn Attacks On Reporters, CUF Leaders

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) has strongly condemned an attack on journalists and CUF leaders, who are loyal to the opposition party's Secretary-General Seif Shariff Hamad at a press conference last week.

In a statement released to the media yesterday, which was signed by TEF Chairman Theofil Makunga, the TEF wants the embattled CUF chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, to come out and explain whether the attackers were affiliated to his camp.

TEF said preliminary investigation showed that the attackers were affiliated to Prof Lipumba's faction.

This was substantiated by a move by Mr Abdul Kambaya, the party's publicity and ideology chairman allied to Prof Lipumba faction, who told the media that one of the attackers, who was arrested by the police was from their camp.

Mr Makunga told the media yesterday that TEF's attempt to reach Prof Lipumba proved futile, while Mr Hamad had written to TEF to condemn the attack.

The TEF boss also reminded journalists to be careful, while on duty.

"We're disappointed that some journalists from various media houses were barred from attending a press conference hosted by Mr Kambaya on Tuesday. We urge reporters to be careful when reporting CUF meetings," said Mr Makunga.

Several journalists, who include Ms Kalunde Jamal from Mwananchi Communications Limited, sustained minor injuries following the Saturday attack.

A group of unidentified men invaded a meeting hosted by CUF Kinondoni District chairman Juma Nkumbi and attacked CUF leaders and reporters.

Prof Lipumba and Mr Hamad are currently embroiled in a power struggle that has been going on for almost a year. The crisis began after Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, who had resigned as chairman ahead of the 2015 General Election, decided to rescind his decision.

In August, a fight broke out during an extraordinary national congress that had been called to elect the new chairman. Although he was not a delegate to the meeting, Prof Lipumba forced his way in to the meeting. That did not help to stop the majority of delegates to vote in confirmation of his resignation. As expected, his supporters were angry. Chaos ensued.