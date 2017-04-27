Kenya: Four Nyeri MPs Thrashed By Newcomers in Jubilee Primaries

Photo: Mwangi Ndirangu/Nation

Voters at five polling centres in Laikipia East burnt ballot papers on April 21, 2017 to protest against insufficient polling materials for Jubilee primaries.

Nyeri voters have kicked out four of the six MPs in the just concluded Jubilee nominations, results trickling in show.

Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi, Mathira's Peter Weru, Mukurwe-ini's Kabando wa Kabando and Othaya MP Mary Wambui were beaten by newcomers in what looks like a new political wind blowing across the region.

In Tetu, the race is neck to neck between incumbent Ndung'u Gethenji and lawyer Gichuhi Mwangi.

The only MP who has a comfortable lead in the ongoing tally is Kieni's Kanini Kega.

In the parliamentary seat incumbent Peter Weru who quit the party a day to the primaries garnered only 805 votes in 108 polling stations after the tally.

Nyeri former governor Nderitu Gachagua's brother, Rigathi Gachagua carried the day after garnering 29,215 votes. His closest rival Wambura wa Maranga came in a close second with 25,737 votes.

Second time parliamentary aspirant Cathy Irungu suffered the biggest loss scoring only 623 votes.

All incumbent MCAs in the constituency were thrashed in the primaries by newcomers.

Former director of political affairs in Raila Odinga's 2013 presidential campaign secretariat Ngunjiri Wambugu has clinched the Jubilee ticket for Nyeri Town MP.

Mr Wambugu garnered 17,517 votes against the incumbent's Esther Murugi 11,143 votes.

Mr Wambugu shed off the opposition tag, which his opponents were riding on and hailed the primaries as credible said he would now focus his energy on campaigning for president Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.

"I am now extending a hand of friendship to my colleagues and most importantly, we campaign for President Kenyatta," he said after he was announced winner in Nyeri town.

He promised to make Nyeri town better for the residents. Ms Murugi was eyeing a third term in the national assembly and had made history by being re-elected in a constituency that has distinguished itself for handing legislators only one term to serve. The MP was first elected to Parliament in 2007 on a Party of National Unity ticket.

Mr Duncan Mathenge, who served as the late Governor Nderitu Gachagua's political adviser also lost.

Mr Mathenge contested unsuccessfully in 2013 on a Grand National Union party but lost to Ms Murugi.

Othaya MP Mary Wambui has lost Jubilee Party ticket to Gichuki Mugambi, her fiercest rival since the last General Election.

Ms Wambui garnered 12,524 votes against Mr Mugambi's 20,228 votes while educationist Ndirangu Gachunia secured a distant third position with 1,169 votes.

In the last elections, retired President Mwai Kibaki campaigned for Mr Mugambi's election on Sabasaba Asili Party but lost to Ms Wambui who was in TNA party.

He was a close ally to the retired President as he was the chairman of Othaya Development association (ODA) which was spearheading development projects in the constituency during Kibaki's tenure as President.

Mr Mugambi will now battle for the parliamentary seat with Nairobi-based lawyer Peter King'ara of Democratic Party (DP).

Meanwhile, Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando conceded an early defeat in the polls to a Nairobi lawyer Anthony Gathiaka Kiai.

"Key indicators compel a gracious concession. Congrats Mr A.G Kiai for winning Jubilee ticket 2017. It has been a pleasure serving you for the past nine years as your MP," Mr Kabando said in a statement he posted on his Facebook page.

The two-term MP attributed his loss to misread of political weather and been so confident.

"I was so confident of a triumphing. I misread the political temperatures. I'm now rededicating my focus and energy to the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta," said the MP.