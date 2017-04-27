Nigeria: Ailment Confines Buhari Indoors

Abuja — Nigerian President Muhammed Buhari's lingering ailment has confined him to his bedroom in the Presidential Villa in Abuja, official said.

Information and Culture minister Lai Mohammed made the revelation at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

It was now official that President Buhari was no longer performing his duties from the office.

All documents relating to the governance of Nigeria were being taken to the president's house for approval.

Was absent

President Buhari was absent at the Wednesday meeting, the third time in a month

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presided over Wednesday's weekly meeting at the Aso Chambers.

The Information and Culture minister said the president needed some rest and had asked that all the files on his table be taken to him at his official residence.

Was expelled

A report of President Buhari's incapacitation by the Punch newspaper earned a reporter, Mr Olalekan Adetayo, an expulsion from the villa. He was recalled 10 hours later.

Mr Adetayo, who is attached to the Abuja State House, was expelled by President Buhari's Chief Security Officer (CSO).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed the recall.

Friday prayers

In a message addressed to the Chairman of the State House Press Corps, Mr Ubale Musa, the spokesman, revealed that Mr Adetayo's recall followed the intervention of the Director-General of the Department for State Services, Mr Lawal Daura.

Mr Adetayo was interrogated on Monday afternoon by the office of the CSO over the story the Presidency considered offensive.

Although the report indicated that President Buhari had not been seen in the public for sometime, his office claimed he was at the last Friday prayers at the Aso Rock Mosque.