26 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps to Investigate N43 Billion #ikoyimoney

The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated its committee on National Intelligence and Public Safety to investigate the over N43 billion recovered from a residential apartment at Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

This was contained in a motion sponsored by Babatunde Kolawole (Ondo-APC).

Mr. Kolawole said there was urgent need to investigate the matter in order to ascertain the source of the money giving the claims on its ownership and purpose.

"There have been counter claims on the actual ownership of the money suspected to be proceeds of crime or intended for money laundering or electioneering purposes," he said.

The suspended Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayodele Oke, had claimed that the money belongs his agency and was approved by the previous administration for covert operations.

President Muhammadu Buhari set up a panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to investigate the suspended Mr. Oke alongside Babachir Lawal who was suspended for alleged corrupt practices.

"The investigation is also to enquire into the circumstances in which the NIA came into possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds," presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said.

