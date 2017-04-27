27 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Uganda: Social Media Campaign Calls for Release of Arrested Ugandan Activist

Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi has reportedly been remanded in custody until next month, as a social media campaign calling for her release kicked off in the east African country.

The social media campaign was dubbed #FreeStellaNyazi.

About 68 Ugandan writers, editors and bloggers were calling on the government to drop the charges against Nyanzi.

The Ugandan activist was charged with the cyber harassment of President Yoweri Museveni, after she reportedly called him a "pair of buttocks".

She, however, said that she had done nothing wrong as she wrote in metaphors.

Nyanzi's social media posts were a reaction to the government's decision to go back on an election campaign promise to provide free sanitary pads for girls unable to afford hygiene products.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Nyanzi's lawyer has claimed that his client has been denied access to her family and legal team.

Source: News24

Uganda

