Ghana: Bible Doesn't Condemn Makeup - Diana Hamilton

She has been in the Gospel music industry for over two decades doing what she loves to do best; singing to glorify heaven and to depopulate hell.

She dropped her very first single in 2007 but attained popularity after the release of her trending hit single, "work in Progress" and has since found a place in the hearts of Ghanaians.

Mrs. Hamilton, speaking on the recent popularity of extreme fashion, makeup and sense of style in the Ghanaian gospel music industry stated, "The word of God does not in any way condemn makeup but it rather admonishes us to adorn ourselves. Jesus loves beautiful things and it would rather be unfair on my part that I'd dress in a certain way that could make someone miss his/her chances of going to heaven."

She continued that, "The current gospel industry as compared to my teenage days as a backing vocalist has seen a tremendous improvement. We are now exposed to new trends in the key things which literally sum up the complete package of an artiste, i.e. fashion and music production and has helped in the professional maturity of both the old and new artistes in the industry."

She further added how abominable it was for a member of a Pentecost church to actually attend fellowships without a head gear or how completely unacceptable it was for a lady to have false nails nor an ordinary colorless nail varnish on to church.

Society in its dynamic nature changed and had an effect on the regular Ghanaian way of thinking and out of that evolved new and acceptable ways of conducting oneself in the industry and life at large.

Diana Hamilton, formerly Diana Antwi Boasiako, who is now based in the United Kingdom, started her musical career at the age of thirteen (13) as a backing vocalist for celebrated gospel artiste, Francis Agyei of "shake the devil off" fame.

Born and raised in a family of ten (10) and the 3rd of eight (8) children, Diana described her early childhood as a rough one. She started,

"For about the first thirteen (13) years of my life I never wore a new dress. Being the third daughter of my parents, I always wore clothes which were passed on from oldest girl, down to the second and then to me.

I wasn't born into a wealthy home but my father, who was a missionary, believed so much in our education invested in ours to ensure that we had the best of it. That explains why I went to a school as fancy as morning Starr and went further to Ghana National College."

She added, "I was a brilliant student at both the elementary and junior secondary levels. My exceptional interest and creativity in the pre-technical skills made me sweep three awards away in school and made me the pride of my teacher; making me wonder sometimes why I never took up architecture as a course at the tertiary level.

I read science at the secondary school and that nurtured my interest in field of medicine hence solidifying the foundation of my nursing career... yes I am a Nurse in U. K!"

Diana is a proud wife and a mother of adoring twins (one of each) and has the most wonderful and supportive husband any woman in her line(s) of career could ever ask for.

She shuffles between Ghana and the United Kingdom every now and then, saving souls spiritually through her music and physically as a nurse.

Now that is not all... on the 13th of May 2017, Diana Hamilton will be live at the National Theatre from 3pm with "THE EXPERIENCE CONCERT" alongside celebrated gospel artistes like, Cece Twum, Francis Amo and Becky Bonney.

Rate is a cool 30ghc for a standard ticket and 60ghc for VIP. The train takes off in Kumasi on 7th May 2017 in Kumasi at the CCB Auditorium, KNUST- Kumasi with Daughters of Glorious Jesus and KODA for 40ghc VIP and 20ghc standard.