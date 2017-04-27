26 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: MzBel Buys Brand New Car Estimated to Be Ghc146,000

By James Ayitey

Boxing Day born girl, Mzbel has purchased a brand new car even though her government is not in power.

The singer in a conversation with Zionfelix on Radio Univers 105.7 FM in Accra Tuesday confirmed that she has added a new toy to her fleet of cars.

Nana Akua Amoah Belinda as she is privately called told host of Brunch2Lunch entertainment show that the 'tear rubber' car is Toyota Rav4 and it is 2016 model.

Checks by Zionfelix.net revealed that a brand new Rav4 car is between $29, 402 (GH124, 217) and $34, 642 (GH146, 355).

Mzbel has been spotted around town with the 2017-registered car a couple of times.

Aaron's mummy is actually living the celebrity life.

Mzbel hosts the second edition of her annual "The Mzbel Mobile Clinic" on May Day at Bukom Square in Accra. The singer says she hopes to give free healthcare to over 2000 Ghanaians on the day.

