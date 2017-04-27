Kenya: Bishop Margaret Wanjiru Charged With Property Damage

Nairobi governor aspirant Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has been charged with causing malicious damage to property and creating disturbance before a Nairobi Magistrate Court.

She is accused of will-fully and unlawfully destroying four ballot boxes as well as assorted papers valued at Sh 30,000 belonging to Jubilee Party.

She has denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

The prosecution told the court that she was accompanied by a group of 50 rowdy and noisy people who stormed the a polling station in City Market, Nairobi.

The prosecution urged the Magistrate to deny her bond so as to guarantee smooth and peaceful Jubilee nomination exercise to be completed.

It also hinted that she might be charged with other offenses later together with others who had not been arraigned in court.

Bishop Wanjiru's lawyer requested the court to consider releasing her on reasonable bond terms arguing that even capital offenders are entitled to bail.

The lawyer told the court that Ms Wanjiru is a Jubilee member as well as aspirant and is interested with the outcome of the party nomination exercise.

He also argued that if prosecution has not completed its investigations it should seek for more time to do so instead of having her detained in remand.

"The accused is a well -known member of the society and this court can take judicial notice of that, in fact she is a religious leader hence not a flight risk," he said.

Magistrate Andayi ordered that she remains in custody until 3pm Thursday when a ruling on whether she will be released on bond will be delivered.