27 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Naomi Shaban Wins Jubilee Ticket to Defend Seat

By Lucy Mkanyika

Taveta MP Naomi Shaban has won the Jubilee ticket to defend her seat in the August General Election.

Ms Shaban was declared the winner by the party's Taveta Returning Officer Joseph Makange after defeating her opponent Mike Banton with 9,751 votes

Mr Banton garnered 5,661 votes.

Ms Shaban had a tough battle during the nomination campaigns against Mr Banton who seemed to have gained popularity in the constituency.

The MP ditched Jubilee citing allegations that top party leadership were frustrating her ambitions for a re-election.

However, the deputy leader of majority in the National Assembly, rescinded her decision two days later.

Ms Shaban will now face Basil Criticos (Kanu) Ruth Lelewu (ODM) Maingi Mulei (Wiper) and Stephen Odiaga (Ford Kenya).

OTHER WINNERS

In Voi constituency, Dishon Mngoda clinched the party's ticket with 7 091 votes beating his four opponents.

Former Ketraco director, Patience Nyaoga garnered 2, 289 votes, Boniface Maina - 905, George Mwamodo - 514 and Naomi Ndisha 1, 729 votes.

Mr Mngoda will face incumbent MP Jones Mlolwa (ODM) Rose Shingira (Wiper) and Geoffrey Mwanjulu (ANC).

In Mwatate, Morris Mbondenyi won with 4681 votes against his opponents Tole Mwakidedi and Alfred Maghanga who garnered 440 and 1106 votes respectively.

In August Mr Mbondenyi will face incumbent MP Andrew Mwadime of ODM.

