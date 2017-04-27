Somalia Signs Agreement With Turkey in Ankara

The Federal government of Somalia has signed a new agreement with Turkey as President Farmajo is in Ankara for a three-day state visit.

Lutfi Elvan, minister of development of Turkey and the visiting Somalia's foreign affairs minister Yusuf Garad Omar have inked a deal on culture and development in Ankara.

The two ministers also discussed a range of issues on the the bilateral relations between Somalia and Turkey, according to a statement obtained by Shabelle Media Network.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara On Wednesday, and talked about the humanitarian crises in Somalia.