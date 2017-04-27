Somalia: NISA Officer Gunned Down in Somali Capital - Police

Unidentified gunmen killed a senior Intelligence officer in Mogadishu on Thursday morning, the latest in string of killings in the capital since the new Govt took office in mid February.

Police officer Ismail Hussein told Radio Shabelle that men armed with pistols have shot dead Gen Mohamud Hajji Ali near his house in Shibis district, north of Somali capital Mogadishu.

The killers were reported to have fled from the scene, before police arrived.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the murder of Ali who was a member of the country's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

NISA is yet to release its own statement concerning the assassination.