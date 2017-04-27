27 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Pirate Sentenced to Life Over U.S. Ashland Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 31-year-old Somali man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for engaging in piracy and other offenses in connection with an attack on a U.S. Navy ship seven years ago, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Mohamed Farah, 31, of Somalia was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison for his role in the attack, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Another five Somalis have already been tried and convicted for their roles in the attack and are serving prison terms, the Justice Department said.

The USS Ashland, a landing dock ship, was participating in anti-piracy operations off the coast of Djibouti in April 2010 when it came under fire from pirates in a skiff.

The Ashland fired two rounds at the skiff with a 25mm gun, setting it ablaze and forcing the pirates to abandon ship, the Navy said. The six pirates were rescued and later handed over to authorities.

Somalia

NISA Officer Gunned Down in Somali Capital - Police

Unidentified gunmen killed a senior Intelligence officer in Mogadishu on Thursday morning, the latest in string of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.