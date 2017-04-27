26 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Alleged Rape in Palace - Delta Police Arrests Suspects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police operatives investigating the case of alleged rape of 15-year old Princess and secondary school student (names withheld) in the palace of the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, recorded a success on Tuesday, with the arrest of two suspects accused of complicity in the matter.

The suspects were reportedly arrested in the premises of the Magistrates Court, Asaba, after several unsuccessful attempts by the police to pin them down over alleged offence of compounding felony.

Police sources told newsmen yesterday that efforts were on to arrest the principal suspect and others, so as to unravel the true position concerning the case that had attracted reactions from sections of the society.

According to the source, the arrested suspects made statement to the police and were detained while investigation continued, adding that the arrests reduced tension in the community that was almost in tensed situation since after the incident.

Police investigation into the case was spurred by a petition written by Walter Eziashi, a former President-general of Idumuje-Ugboko Development Union, alleging that after the rape, some royal princess and others allegedly covered up the case after sanctioning the suspect and imposing fine of for goats and the sum of N400,000 on him.

The alarm raised by Mr. Eziashi also attracted female lawyers in Nigeria, under the aegis of FIDA, and they called for thorough investigation to give justice to the teenager.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), FIDA, Delta State, Mrs. Stellamaris Mejulu, expressed delight with the arrest of the suspects and urged the police to prosecute all those linked to the case.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Anthony Aniemeka, when contacted said that police were still investigating the case.

Nigeria

Truck Crushes Motorcyclist to Death in Lagos

A commercial motorcyclist was crushed to death by a heavy duty truck at Daleko area of Lagos on Thursday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.